Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Price Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake; Group One Trading LP Lowered Ebix (EBIX) Stake by $1.75 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 161.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 33,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 20,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 734,778 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 35,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 2,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 38,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 159,749 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 7,144 shares to 11,182 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,466 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Call) by 852,900 shares to 917,500 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 52,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (Call).

