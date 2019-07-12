Duke Realty (DRE) Shares Rose While Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased by $414,000 Its Stake; As Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Stock Declined, Sageworth Trust Co Lowered by $352,470 Its Holding

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $363.66. About 1.29M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, down from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 207,588 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century has 896,170 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 30,028 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Plancorp, a Missouri-based fund reported 196,763 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 1.13 million shares stake. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 28,897 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 840,126 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 742,779 shares. Colony Limited has 6,865 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 531,800 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Principal stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.65 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce has 35,249 shares.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $124.62 million for 23.43 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 34,700 shares to 41,160 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. Another trade for 9,937 shares valued at $288,869 was sold by Anthony Nicholas C..

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Duke Realty Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.85 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on November 21, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Chevron to demolish former Houston Press building downtown – Houston Business Journal” published on September 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “TIER REIT Appoints Christie Kelly to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Hits More Turbulence; WageWorks Agrees to a Deal – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) to Acquire EnCore Group – StreetInsider.com” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.23 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.