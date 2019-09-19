Duke Realty (DRE) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Boosted Stake by $8.78 Million as Valuation Rose; Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Swedbank Has Raised Its Holding

Swedbank increased its stake in Arista Networks (ANET) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 272,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 757,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196.78 million, up from 485,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Arista Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $251.52. About 113,822 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 283,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 4.97M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.13 million, up from 4.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 216,553 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 36,757 shares to 52 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 53,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell owns 10,145 shares. Investment Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 7,686 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 23,830 are owned by Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 617 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd has 0.09% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horizon Lc accumulated 9,288 shares. California-based Adelante Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.91% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 529,640 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 0.03% or 15,797 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 66 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 106,123 shares to 783,137 shares, valued at $123.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 160,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

