Duke Realty (DRE) Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut Its Position by $5.89 Million as Stock Rose; Rivernorth Capital Management Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Increased as Stock Value Were Volatile

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 196,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.64M, down from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 397,452 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.77M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15 million, up from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 89,837 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 03, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Landscape Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 74,576 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 3.24M shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 218,047 shares. 3,245 were accumulated by Capital Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 383,840 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 604,560 shares. Seabridge Lc reported 2,000 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd Com has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust Commerce holds 14,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Sit Invest Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 602,327 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shaker Services Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 48,000 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc (NZF) by 629,534 shares to 46,691 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt by 634,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,465 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling owns 111 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 16,745 are owned by Oakbrook Invs Lc. Cetera Advisor Net Lc has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 5.47M shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.02% or 338,894 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Northern Trust has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 6.36 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. 103,500 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 531,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc accumulated 10,802 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 25,267 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 34,485 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 21,002 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 134,888 shares to 453,464 shares, valued at $90.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 369,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.73M for 22.71 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.