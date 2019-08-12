Duke Realty (DRE) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Increased Stake; Campbell Newman Asset Management Holding in Five Below (FIVE) Lowered as Share Price Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 35,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 249,220 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 6,546 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 11,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.51. About 211,716 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 108,259 shares to 358,239 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 250,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,855 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). The North Carolina-based Endowment Management Lp has invested 0.13% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 303,643 were accumulated by Chevy Chase. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 282,366 shares stake. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America invested 0.9% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). British Columbia Investment Management holds 108,373 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 7,833 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 672,563 shares. Prudential has invested 0.09% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Tcw Group Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Stifel Fin owns 420,779 shares. Synovus Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,850 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Northern has 0.03% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 67,394 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 46,149 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.23% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 13,930 shares. Numerixs Technologies invested in 0.09% or 5,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 6,413 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Company has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 94,005 were reported by Summit Creek Advsr Ltd. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 32,031 shares. Financial Ser Corp invested in 49 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 53.26 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

