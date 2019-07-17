Duke Realty (DRE) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Decreased Its Position; Mason Street Advisors Stake in Teleflex (TFX) Has Trimmed by $5.29 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 72.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,565 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 24,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $331.52. About 203,229 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) by 33.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.23 million, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 2.31 million shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.05% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Mastrapasqua Asset stated it has 12,339 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldg Gp Inc accumulated 81,422 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 110,497 were reported by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Com has 746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 4,066 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 377,661 shares stake. Parametric Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 203,132 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 4,074 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited invested in 0.03% or 16,395 shares. Parthenon Ltd Co owns 12,400 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 14,896 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Point72 Asset LP invested in 0.12% or 88,908 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 26,496 shares.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Teleflex Incorporated’s (NYSE:TFX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex Announces Multiple Data Presentations from Studies of the UroLift® System Treatment for Enlarged Prostate at the American Urological Association 2019 Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teleflex to Present at the 40th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $119.54M for 32.00 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,631 shares to 356,883 shares, valued at $37.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,708 shares, and has risen its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 7,291 shares to 19,658 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 18,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. The insider Denien Mark A sold $1.37M.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Warren Thompson, Chair and President of Thompson Hospitality, Joins Duke Realty’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Real Estate ETF Is Crushing Its Traditional Rivals – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.