Duke Realty (DRE) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Trimmed Holding by $471,150 as Stock Value Rose; As Mccormick Co (MKC) Shares Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Cut Holding

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 15,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 213,964 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, down from 229,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 1.48M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (MKC) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 68,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 35,368 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 103,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Mccormick Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 570,588 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Liability stated it has 358,509 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Gru Incorporated Lc invested in 0.26% or 9,400 shares. Burney Co stated it has 2,192 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0.2% or 27,960 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 1,625 shares. Pacific Invest Mgmt Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 686 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc owns 155,265 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 55,891 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp. Regions Corp has 0.72% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 414,918 shares. 23,009 were reported by Penobscot Investment Mngmt Inc. Cordasco Financial Network accumulated 0.01% or 95 shares. Northstar Advsrs Limited Com reported 2.18% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Oakbrook Investments Ltd accumulated 126,817 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company holds 2,986 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34,145 shares to 221,849 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.31 million for 30.92 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

