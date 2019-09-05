Duke Realty (DRE) Reaches $33.46 After 8.00% Down Move; Covington Capital Management Has Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding

Covington Capital Management decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 8.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 23,736 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Covington Capital Management holds 250,088 shares with $12.48M value, down from 273,824 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $81.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 1.07 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

The stock of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 297,503 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHAREThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $12.09 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $30.78 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DRE worth $967.52 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 4.94% above currents $56.22 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.21M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 8,814 shares to 217,995 valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,437 shares and now owns 105,150 shares. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.32% stake. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.11% or 1.08M shares. Lpl Financial Limited invested in 300,839 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 0.07% or 10,872 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.2% or 89.95M shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 157,996 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Company has 15,279 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Ltd Company holds 1,567 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 0.13% stake. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd reported 5,884 shares stake. Cortland Associate Incorporated Mo stated it has 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First American Comml Bank owns 49,868 shares. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cibc Bankshares Usa accumulated 42,017 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Kwmg Limited invested in 0.01% or 683 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 144 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 key U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is included in the S&P 500 Index. The company has market cap of $12.09 billion.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.74 million for 22.61 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Inc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 54,502 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% or 79,025 shares. Nordea reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 4,646 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 85,052 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 429,241 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 54,272 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 7,919 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 2.12 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 217,473 shares. 138,674 were reported by Aperio Grp.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:DRE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)â€™s Upcoming 0.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Promotes Steven W. Schnur to EVP & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Steven W. Schnur Promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Duke Realty – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 3.11% above currents $33.46 stock price. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Friday, August 2 report.