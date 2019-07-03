Duke Realty (DRE) Reaches $32.62 52-Week High; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increased Its Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased Philip Morris Int’l (PM) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,130 shares as Philip Morris Int’l (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 146,916 shares with $12.99 million value, up from 141,786 last quarter. Philip Morris Int’l now has $128.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

The stock of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) hit a new 52-week high and has $33.60 target or 3.00% above today’s $32.62 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.89B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $33.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $356.82 million more. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 991,864 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $127.62M for 23.30 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 6 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on Wednesday, January 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “A massive â€˜merchandise logistics centerâ€™ is teed up for Westphalia. Is Amazon coming to Prince George’s? – Washington Business Journal” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. $288,869 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) was sold by Anthony Nicholas C.. $1.37M worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) was sold by Denien Mark A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company has 15,560 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 213,964 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group Incorporated reported 11,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 16,849 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Van Eck Associate Corp stated it has 82,670 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 493,828 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 188,348 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 4.65M shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 13,581 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 12,100 shares. 4.96 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated. Dnb Asset Management As holds 43,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 144 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 key U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is included in the S&P 500 Index. The company has market cap of $11.89 billion.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Philip Morris Stock Fell 11% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) stake by 8,320 shares to 224,161 valued at $21.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance stake by 6,030 shares and now owns 208,010 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.