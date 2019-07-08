Duke Realty (DRE) Reaches $32.60 52-Week High; ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (ARCVF) Shorts Increased By 12.47%

ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) had an increase of 12.47% in short interest. ARCVF’s SI was 1.05 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.47% from 935,000 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 2103 days are for ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s short sellers to cover ARCVF’s short positions. It closed at $18.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) hit a new 52-week high and has $33.58 target or 3.00% above today’s $32.60 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.72 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $33.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $351.57M more. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 189,384 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED

More recent Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arcadis NV 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Recap: Kase Short Selling Conference – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arcadis – Others Are Fearful, Should You Be Greedy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2016 was also an interesting one.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It offers design, management, and consulting solutions for light, heavy, freight, and high-speed rail, as well as bridges and tunnels; planning, design, feasibility studies, and operational enhancements to new airports or the expansion of existing airports; mine development and exploration, transportation and logistics, and distribution services; consulting, design, and program and construction management services for large and complex programs; and planning, design, project and program management for port extensions, upgrades, or new port development. It has a 19.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water supply, treatment, management, and conveyance solutions for water boards, municipalities, provinces and states, and central governments, as well as private and public utilities.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.82 million for 23.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). World Asset holds 0.04% or 26,504 shares. 78,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Company. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 1,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv Management invested in 0.41% or 32,769 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 82,401 shares. D E Shaw has 10,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Bb&T Secs Limited holds 0% or 15,560 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 1.51 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 16,849 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 73,480 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 852,274 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 30,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 6 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by SunTrust.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 144 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 key U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is included in the S&P 500 Index. The company has market cap of $11.72 billion.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. Anthony Nicholas C. had sold 9,937 shares worth $288,869 on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 46,328 shares valued at $1.37 million was sold by Denien Mark A.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Realty Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.