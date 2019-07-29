Duke Realty (DRE) Is At $33.46 Formed Wedge; Pico Holdings (PICO) Sentiment Is 0.64

Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 23 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 36 cut down and sold their holdings in Pico Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 13.62 million shares, down from 14.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pico Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 30 Increased: 13 New Position: 10.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) formed wedge up with $36.14 target or 8.00% above today’s $33.46 share price. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has $12.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.00 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.79M for 23.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. 9,937 shares were sold by Anthony Nicholas C., worth $288,869. 46,328 shares were sold by Denien Mark A, worth $1.37M on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $212.42 million. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has a 36.17 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico.

The stock increased 1.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 21,813 shares traded. PICO Holdings, Inc. (PICO) has risen 0.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Bd Changes; 03/05/2018 – PICO Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 12/03/2018 – PICO: NO EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST PROVIDED ADEQUATE VALUE; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Doesn't Believe Interest From Invetors Would Provide Adequate Value