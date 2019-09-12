Duke Realty (DRE) Is At $32.12 Formed Wedge; General Electric Company (GE) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) formed wedge up with $33.73 target or 5.00% above today’s $32.12 share price. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has $11.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 2.53 million shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 10 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 9.51% above currents $9.36 stock price. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Daiwa Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $7 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GE in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. See General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $10.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $11.5000 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $6 New Target: $5 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.74 million for 21.70 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Van Eck Associate reported 84,404 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Llc invested in 6,672 shares. Transamerica Advsrs invested in 0% or 3 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 37,463 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 41,612 shares. Pnc Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 38,652 shares. Nomura Holding reported 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 1.26M shares. Asset Mgmt One Co owns 1.01 million shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd reported 10,145 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 15,797 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0.23% or 2.42 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 7.41% above currents $32.12 stock price. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3600 target.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $81.69 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Electric Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of General Electric Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why General Electric Stock Should Not Be in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE Stock Bears Are Grasping at Straws – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold General Electric Company shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 53,620 shares. Independent Investors stated it has 73,801 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Old Point Trust & Finance Svcs N A has 0.66% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 122,831 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 220,451 shares. Fincl Advisory Service stated it has 11,972 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% or 117,901 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 451,250 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 30.77M shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 44,372 shares. Koshinski Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,978 shares. Argyle, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96,712 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 3,439 shares. Fairfax Financial Ltd Can stated it has 1.39 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.