Duke Realty (DRE) Holder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Raised Its Position by $1.60 Million; As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Holding by $23.59 Million

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 53,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 634,709 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41 million, up from 581,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.00 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 95,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 748,710 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.88 million, down from 843,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $283.56. About 246,367 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. Denien Mark A sold $1.37M worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Warren Thompson, Chair and President of Thompson Hospitality, Joins Duke Realty’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Co holds 1.16% or 2.33M shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 56,250 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 5.65 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Bollard Limited Company reported 0.14% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Com has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Plancorp Llc holds 2.28% or 196,763 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.08% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Cohen & Steers has 0.37% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 4.38 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 0.4% or 14,733 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp owns 852,274 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 95,400 shares to 246,040 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 62,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,809 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Everett Harris Company Ca stated it has 156,755 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Da Davidson Com reported 997 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 12,660 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated holds 14,554 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0.01% or 65 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). National Bank holds 3,548 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Ellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 3,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 20,168 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FactSet Reports Solid Revenue and EPS Growth in Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FactSet Appoints New EVP, Global Head of Sales and Client Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:FDS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FactSet Declares Dividend NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.