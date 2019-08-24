Duke Energy (Put) (DUK) Stock Price Declined While Capital Fund Management Sa Increased Its Position; As Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Rose, Colony Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $724,188

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (Put) (DUK) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 72,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 313,100 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.18M, up from 241,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 2.78 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 12,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 46,175 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 58,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 804,865 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 70,538 shares to 459,692 shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jp Morgan Emerging Markets Bond (EMB) by 3,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,681 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 11,000 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 57,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:JKHY).

