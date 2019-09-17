Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined While Willingdon Wealth Management Lifted Stake; As Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock Declined, Altavista Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 30,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 1.49M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 17,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,078 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, down from 58,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.11 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 240,616 shares to 300,953 shares, valued at $33.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

