Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Value Declined While First Republic Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $8.52 Million; Cambridge Trust Company Lifted Xylem (XYL) Holding by $651,908 as Stock Declined

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 8,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 193,927 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, up from 185,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 782,119 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 95,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 299,993 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.00 million, down from 395,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.36 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Corp In stated it has 10,581 shares. Moreover, Webster State Bank N A has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 329 shares. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.25% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 53,208 shares. 9,391 are owned by Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Company. Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 19,904 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Capital Fund invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd has invested 0.24% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 72,930 shares. 17,538 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Korea Invest accumulated 208,960 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 78,833 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 1,601 were accumulated by Country Financial Bank. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 49,700 shares. Wade G W holds 0.2% or 24,086 shares in its portfolio.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX) by 12,941 shares to 79,121 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 18,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 8,913 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,976 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp has 397,885 shares. Philadelphia Co accumulated 3,488 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 6,774 shares. 66,742 were reported by Boston Research And Mgmt. 764 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Mufg Americas accumulated 52 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.75M shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 67,725 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 46,912 shares. Goelzer Invest Management has invested 0.19% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 6,292 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl reported 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). North Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).