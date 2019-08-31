Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Price Declined While Hennessy Advisors Boosted by $810,000 Its Position; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Cut by $7.41 Million as Share Value Declined

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 287,787 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.90 million, up from 278,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 1.55 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 168,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 665,746 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.58M, down from 834,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 262,824 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 3,813 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 14,939 shares. Paloma Prtn Company owns 0.18% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 81,271 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 238,699 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate holds 2,857 shares. 5,443 are held by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Aviance Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Carroll Fincl Associate reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Burns J W And Com has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). S R Schill And Assocs, Washington-based fund reported 8,167 shares. Retail Bank Of The West invested in 0.08% or 8,066 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 31,145 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.07% or 875,317 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 53,208 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 12,500 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 294,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 12,022 shares to 541,349 shares, valued at $17.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.66 million were reported by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Weiss Asset Management LP has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 598,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 74,802 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 120,745 shares. Assetmark holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 7,024 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated reported 389,007 shares stake. The Australia-based Amp Investors Limited has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Boston Partners reported 1.98M shares stake. Voloridge reported 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).