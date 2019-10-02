Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Price Declined While Alethea Capital Management Has Upped by $961,928 Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Has Lowered by $303,772 Its Position

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 218.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 10,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.71. About 2.21 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,489 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, down from 46,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 25.99 million shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Aims to Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zeke Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 21,395 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com accumulated 31,557 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tcw Gp reported 0.01% stake. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 0.24% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cetera Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 19,439 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Private Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 136,680 shares. 203,126 are held by Voloridge Mgmt Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). St Johns Investment Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 85 shares. Country Club Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Company reported 0.16% stake. Guardian LP owns 203,531 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Dodge And Cox reported 5,432 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31,679 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,308 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Hightower Trust Lta has invested 3.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt accumulated 38,275 shares or 4.74% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1.09M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. 128,875 are owned by North Star Invest Management. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 8.56M shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Monroe Bankshares And Tru Mi accumulated 18,955 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Twin Focus Cap Llc reported 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Systematic Financial Mngmt LP holds 29,404 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 2.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 3.21 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 314 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc owns 114,561 shares. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 87,880 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. 1.41M are owned by Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp. Fenimore Asset Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,058 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Best Sector ETFs For October: A Good Time For Tech – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft announces Surface Duo phone featuring Android – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.