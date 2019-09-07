Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Declined While Sadoff Investment Management Upped Holding by $391,950; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Upped Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding by $500,050 as Market Valuation Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 238,351 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69M, up from 234,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.22M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Cap Ltd reported 2,346 shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 0.1% or 9,794 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl owns 90,181 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset owns 54,289 shares. Iowa Bancorporation accumulated 39,985 shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 5,180 shares stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 127,811 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Moreover, Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Capital Research Invsts invested in 3.18M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.33% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated reported 138,559 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 56,780 shares. 6,600 are owned by Fincl Advisory.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares to 907,279 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares to 67,937 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 333,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,330 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).