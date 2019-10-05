Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake Held by Financial Architects Inc; As Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Shares Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Raised Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 225,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77M, up from 206,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 29,896 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 1627.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 11,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,197 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 3.02M shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 1.53 million shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,358 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 44,694 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 464,478 shares. 44,110 are owned by Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,824 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus owns 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 127,525 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) holds 19,024 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Inc has 0.13% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Osborne Prtn Cap Management Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 9,822 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Haverford Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,192 shares. 30,361 were accumulated by Windward Cap Company Ca. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 200 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS).

