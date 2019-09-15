Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake Has Upped by Deutsche Bank Ag; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 6,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 583,190 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.78 million, up from 576,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 1267284.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 3.80M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 3.80M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335.50M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx owns 2,286 shares. 6,013 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Pension Serv owns 594,752 shares. Michigan-based World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.33% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wealthcare Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.12% or 8,830 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.51% or 4.24 million shares. Bollard Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,025 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baillie Gifford has invested 1.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wellington Shields And Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.44% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd invested in 10,563 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23,139 shares to 345,499 shares, valued at $94.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,934 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

