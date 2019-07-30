Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake Boosted by Cwm Llc; Renaissance Investment Group Has Lowered Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $959,358; Valuation Declined

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 117.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 54,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,055 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 46,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 2.39 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In reported 2,365 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested in 2,716 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Fort Lp has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Advisory Grp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bank stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lord Abbett Ltd Llc reported 275,567 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Stralem And Com Incorporated has 2.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bender Robert accumulated 4,512 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 369,138 shares. Conning owns 13,861 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited owns 16,640 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,066 shares. The Illinois-based Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Century has 0.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 47,086 shares to 51,241 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 59,410 shares. Brookstone Cap accumulated 26,895 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Symons Mgmt Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,339 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 11,748 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Indiana-based 1St Source National Bank has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,918 shares. Sigma Planning has 28,231 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Company reported 0.45% stake. City invested in 0.63% or 24,830 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.67% or 8.16 million shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.24% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Stevens Mgmt LP reported 278,910 shares.