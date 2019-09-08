Duke Energy New (DUK) Shares Declined While Brown Advisory Securities Has Lowered by $872,460 Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Increased by Monroe Bank & Trust

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 46.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 9,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 11,114 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 20,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.55 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv Holding reported 5,957 shares. Leavell Investment Management Inc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lynch And Assocs In invested 0.94% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Argi Inv Services Limited Liability Corp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Greatmark Investment accumulated 3,302 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 0.25% or 4,905 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 13,059 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.17% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 518,663 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated stated it has 27,585 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cibc Markets, a New York-based fund reported 96,272 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 9,666 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,625 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.67% or 7,957 shares. Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Management Lc has invested 11.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkside State Bank accumulated 0.51% or 855 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation holds 1.74% or 1,754 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 2.31% or 3,001 shares. Central Bancorp & Tru accumulated 4,186 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Company owns 1,076 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 68,734 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,568 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 29,020 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Taconic Cap Advsr Lp invested in 6.98% or 53,000 shares. Associated Banc holds 2.23% or 21,724 shares in its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 748 shares.

