Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Westend Advisors Lowered Position; Harding Loevner LP Decreased Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $2.65 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 37,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 2.63M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.79M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46 million shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 12,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 387,240 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.17B, down from 400,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96M shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 1.07% or 16,644 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And reported 0.32% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Orrstown stated it has 1,133 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hennessy Inc holds 270,787 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.33% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Karpas Strategies Ltd Com holds 6,068 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 2,966 are held by Capstone Advsrs Incorporated. Finemark Commercial Bank holds 0.49% or 99,365 shares. Uss Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.39% or 416,920 shares. First Fin In invested in 8,105 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 37,018 shares. Vantage Invest Prns Ltd Company reported 87,862 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB) by 174,576 shares to 766,981 shares, valued at $23.61B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 319,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 963,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.00 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $193.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) by 17,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).