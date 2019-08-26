Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $546,371; As Netease (NTES) Stock Price Declined, Aperio Group Has Boosted Holding by $321,494

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 1,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 32,591 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 31,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $249.65. About 202,081 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 1.09 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares to 21,992 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 33,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Invest Counsel accumulated 3,145 shares. Fcg Advisors Lc accumulated 0.09% or 3,008 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 46,645 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 200,479 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 16,252 were accumulated by First Dallas Secs. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,346 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Westend Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 400,132 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 25,000 shares. Etrade Limited holds 0.09% or 35,162 shares. Mirae Asset Glob invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.1% or 1.55 million shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd has invested 0.18% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 72,946 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.19% or 3.21M shares in its portfolio.

