Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $546,371; Crosslink Capital Upped Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $2.44 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 84,172 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 562,889 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares to 39,765 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy declares $0.945 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.24% or 999,540 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 64,638 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Sky Inv Group Limited Liability Com reported 28,802 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.19% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cetera Advsr Lc invested in 0.08% or 18,485 shares. The New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Highland Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.47% or 68,208 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 19,158 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Gp Lp has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ls Investment Advsr reported 39,014 shares. Johnson Counsel stated it has 41,693 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Verus invested in 0.14% or 4,255 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8.16 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 9,909 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 7,116 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 200,147 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 101,515 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 162 shares. 15,901 were reported by Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Co. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp accumulated 9,676 shares. 24,728 were reported by New Amsterdam Ptnrs Lc Ny. Granahan Investment Management Ma holds 94,346 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Lc has invested 0.24% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 2.53 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Renaissance Gp Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,845 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc has 189,832 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life accumulated 37,365 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 5,400 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.