Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Graham Com (GHM) by $537,795 as Shares Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 2.18M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Corp Com (GHM) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 88,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 19,201 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 11/04/2018 – ANZ Says Deputy CEO Graham Hodges to Retire in Early May; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Booker: Booker, Graham, Coons, Tillis introduce merged legislation, the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act; 12/04/2018 – #Speakingindance: Empowerment, Martha Graham-Style; 31/05/2018 – Graham Corp 4Q EPS 9c; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Graham says Trump has a hard time pushing back against Putin; 10/04/2018 – Graham Short-Interest Ratio Rises 16% to 12 Days; 25/05/2018 – In the Dance Lab With Martha Graham; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Stevens And The Second Amendment; 05/04/2018 – GRAHAM CORP – EQUIPMENT DELIVERY FOR ORDERS IS PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Talks North Korea and Billy Graham on the Radio

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.49M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Company holds 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 3,905 shares. Beacon Financial Gp owns 71,661 shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 0.07% or 72,684 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Svcs invested in 13,039 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 13,176 shares. 3,187 were reported by Bangor Bancorporation. Guardian invested in 1.41% or 18,082 shares. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 5,365 shares. The Missouri-based Plancorp Llc has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 5,818 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 833 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 5,000 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Techs has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Regions Fincl owns 90,181 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 12,167 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 47.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $988,080 for 53.78 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold GHM shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.41 million shares or 0.82% more from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.07% or 34,600 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital Management holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 60,000 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Morgan Stanley invested in 18,652 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,535 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Walthausen And Com Lc has 0.14% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 53,260 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 14,062 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Fincl Advsr has 0.05% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 19,065 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc owns 0.01% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 42,500 shares. Awm Investment holds 0.58% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) or 149,146 shares. 48,040 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Amer Capital Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 311,998 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.