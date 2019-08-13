Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Holding as Share Value Declined; Courage Capital Management Lowered Its Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holding by $2.32 Million as Stock Price Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 567,725 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500.

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 84,591 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 7,946 shares or 0.23% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Inc has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,578 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 14,638 are held by Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation. Shell Asset Company reported 238,699 shares. Victory Management holds 0.05% or 239,147 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Llc stated it has 46,000 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Alps Incorporated holds 13,176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 25,490 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 2,829 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 10,058 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 138,559 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Moreover, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.24% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,890 shares. 8.16M are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares to 182,278 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 37,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 500,148 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.05% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Concourse Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3.59% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 0% or 37,144 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 7,288 shares. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Cap LP has invested 1.05% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.07% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 10,615 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 32,777 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 13,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Net Ltd stated it has 119 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Leuthold Gru Ltd accumulated 147,717 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 96,945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

