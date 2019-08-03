Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $39.19 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Share Price Declined, Holder Bridger Management Has Lifted Stake

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 104,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.61M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 2.07 million shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 27/04/2018 – Nektar at American Academy of Pain Medicine Meeting Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 103,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, down from 539,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 3.07 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.49 million for 22.48 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,822 shares to 295,089 shares, valued at $37.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).