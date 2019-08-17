Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.78 Million as Shares Declined; As General Dynamics (GD) Valuation Rose, Alphamark Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 17,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 8,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45M shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 19,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 612,840 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.83M, up from 593,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 2.29M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 15,257 shares to 323,209 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,617 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 42,315 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 37,033 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,137 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs stated it has 70,480 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 127,778 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 365 were reported by Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Stephens Ar invested in 0.3% or 141,791 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs holds 0.6% or 82,216 shares. Eqis Management owns 7,022 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 14,454 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Stanley invested 0.42% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 393,663 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 471 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 329 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares to 186 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) by 114,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 466,418 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.16% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% or 21,209 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wright Ser invested 0.24% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 6 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank invested in 1,638 shares. Duncker Streett Communications Inc reported 267 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Co reported 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Spectrum Management Inc invested in 90 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stephens Ar has invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).