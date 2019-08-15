Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Holding; Agf Investments Has Boosted Holding in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 24,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 64,330 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 39,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 3.44 million shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 20,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 379,336 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 358,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 27.50 million shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 billion fine doesn’t fit the ‘crime’: Securities attorney; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 4,345 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associate Inc reported 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel accumulated 40,175 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 0.97% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Assets reported 1.75 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 5,516 shares. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,039 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 22,455 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Forte Cap Lc Adv has invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Theleme Prns Llp invested 29.79% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stephens Ar holds 0.19% or 169,648 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 3,845 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Foster Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 66,879 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.01 million shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16,234 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $70.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 186,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,718 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Unforgettable and Uninvestable – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company owns 64,998 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 273,326 shares. Boston Advisors Limited accumulated 0.07% or 15,346 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Stifel Finance Corp has 0.28% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Parsec Mgmt Incorporated reported 23,236 shares stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 106 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 150,953 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.39% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Numerixs Technologies owns 5,470 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amp Capital holds 433,697 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.33% or 63,953 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.31% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Mercantile Co holds 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 1,625 shares.