Duke Energy New (DUK) Position Has Lifted by M Holdings Securities Inc; E&G Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) as Stock Declined

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 1.23 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 83.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 6,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 13,664 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 7,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 3.15 million shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 41,252 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc invested in 6,673 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd holds 113,874 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verus Fincl Incorporated owns 4,255 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 17,538 are held by Peapack Gladstone Corporation. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,669 shares. Suncoast Equity has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hightower Advsr Limited Company holds 0.17% or 287,625 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,764 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Country Trust Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fdx holds 53,562 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1.17% stake. Amer Invest Services holds 0.41% or 14,343 shares in its portfolio. E&G Lp invested in 10,337 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 10.38 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,704 shares to 1,713 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,783 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

