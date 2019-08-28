Duke Energy New (DUK) Position Has Increased by Private Wealth Partners Llc; Hamlin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) as Share Price Rose

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 471.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 16,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 19,393 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 3,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 1.37 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 1.64 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018

