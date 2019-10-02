Duke Energy New (DUK) Position Has Boosted by Alethea Capital Management Llc; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Price Rose, Franklin Resources Has Raised Stake by $506,198

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 218.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 10,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.82. About 1.07 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 13,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 51,988 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 38,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 280,641 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning holds 0.03% or 11,575 shares. First Bank & Trust And Trust Co Of Newtown reported 0.34% stake. Burney Communication has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 14,733 shares. 337,473 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Orrstown Service reported 0.14% stake. Verus Fin Ptnrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,019 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Azimuth Management owns 73,650 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. New York-based Qs Ltd has invested 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Dubuque Savings Bank And stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 37,051 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept holds 0.21% or 5,630 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Are pollution controls failing at Duke Energy coal plant near Charlotte? – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy releases all outside crews in Florida; plans to resume normal business operations in state – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy, Sprint sign power deal for new Texas wind project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 31,540 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,383 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank has 64,566 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank has invested 0.34% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 1.97M shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 19,168 shares. Raymond James Associate has 1.79M shares. Vanguard Inc owns 14.49 million shares. Magnetar Financial has 7,098 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab reported 1.30M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 103,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Coastline Co holds 0.04% or 7,125 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & owns 37,969 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 827,448 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 203,251 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cgi Inc by 527,848 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $134.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 29,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,576 shares, and cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.