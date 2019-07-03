Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Value Declined While Hennessy Advisors Boosted Position by $810,000; Alethea Capital Management Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $467,775; Market Value Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 287,787 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.90M, up from 278,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 11,237 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Maple Cap Management has 3.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shapiro Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 719,027 shares. Essex Fincl Service owns 3.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,661 shares. Phocas invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 469,258 are held by Fiera Corp. Cobblestone Cap Advisors holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 100,695 shares. Todd Asset Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 271,189 shares. Anderson Hoagland owns 21,312 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.41% or 120,367 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 3.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.46% or 3,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 101,683 shares. Moreover, Madrona Services Limited Liability Co has 1.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,467 shares. California-based Financial Advisers Limited Com has invested 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ONB, ZG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DIA, BA, AAPL, GS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 67,600 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 447,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy Indiana resource plan would keep some coal online for 20 years – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy-backed pipeline takes its case to the Supreme Court – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cleaner power and more reliable energy drive Duke Energy Indiana rate increase request – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.