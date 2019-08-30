Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Value Declined While Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $10.40 Million; Riverhead Capital Management Holds Holding in Xilinx (XLNX)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 106.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 36,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 17,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.65. About 969,067 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 115,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 253,730 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, down from 369,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.96. About 858,794 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4,002 shares to 498 shares, valued at $52,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 53,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,084 shares, and cut its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMD: High Ground Vs. Low Ground – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Xilinx, News Corp and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Xilinx (XLNX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

