Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Valuation Declined While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased by $546,371 Its Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Position Upped by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 2.18M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 696,222 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.76M, up from 653,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares to 148,251 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,786 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: SBUX, LEA, VNE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, NTAP, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Starbucks: Fantastic Results – And Priced Accordingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Doubling, Does Starbucks Still Have Room to Run? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy Foundation provides $250,000 in grants to address opioid addiction in 11 Indiana counties – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy awards more than $103,000 in grants for workforce education, training in Indiana – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke attempt to reverse N. C. coal ash order rejected by judge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

