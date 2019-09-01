Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Valuation Declined While Personal Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding; Timber Hill Has Upped Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake by $314,400

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 1.72 million shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 65,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 445,606 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10 million, down from 511,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.16M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Advsr Llc reported 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Eqis Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 33,529 shares. Reilly holds 7,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 138,073 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,058 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services reported 201,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 14,199 were accumulated by Millennium Management Llc. 24,000 were reported by Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company owns 60,959 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Van Eck Associate has invested 0.06% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated reported 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,092 shares to 8,116 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 50,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

