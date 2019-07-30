Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Valuation Declined While Atria Investments Lowered Its Stake by $329,130; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $940,000 as Stock Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 3,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,129 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 32,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 2.39 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 3.89M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.48 million for 22.40 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Butensky And Cohen Security holds 20,499 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co reported 573,662 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 8,221 shares in its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 78,833 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 141,436 shares. Botty Investors Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Community Financial Svcs Grp Inc Limited owns 47,691 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.71% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 215,066 were reported by Sabal Trust. M Hldg Securities Inc has invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has invested 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.22% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4.19 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 8,452 shares to 25,215 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

