Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding Held by Hilltop Holdings Inc; British Columbia Investment Management Holding in Kohls (KSS) Trimmed by $688,976 as Share Value Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 10,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,501 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 56,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.85 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 54.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 6,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,161 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 12,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.74 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De reported 0.18% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 9,315 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 293,190 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 3,463 are held by Two Sigma Lc. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mai stated it has 5,094 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 36 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation holds 1.32% or 26,848 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 833 shares. Vantage Invest Partners Ltd Liability reported 106,333 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 72,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 3,779 shares. Income Prtnrs Llc reported 103,731 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 18.38 million shares. 231,078 were accumulated by Advisors Asset.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 59,457 shares to 10,455 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 129,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,811 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $254.39 million for 7.69 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 40,900 shares to 277,675 shares, valued at $28.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 54,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.