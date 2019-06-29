Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding Has Lifted by Qs Investors Llc; Alpine Investment Management Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $837.90 Million; Share Price Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10278.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 93.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 94.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.64 million, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 7,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233,764 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, up from 226,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 3.88 million shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 68,170 shares to 6,176 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,559 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Management Professionals Inc owns 2,722 shares. The North Carolina-based Parsec Financial Management has invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Halsey Assoc Ct has 3,734 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,764 shares. 8,584 are held by Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Llc. Personal Capital Advsr reported 445,606 shares. 7,918 are owned by Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. John G Ullman Assoc stated it has 43,990 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 6,144 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.17% or 38,400 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated has invested 0.69% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Capital Counsel accumulated 9,659 shares. Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 328,099 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp invested in 1.24% or 104,112 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers invested in 43,252 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Com invested in 2.15% or 750,765 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Com stated it has 74,386 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Advsrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 183,388 shares. 28,112 are owned by Headinvest Limited Company. Nwq Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 762,765 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Mawer Inv Limited owns 4.01M shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whittier Tru has invested 1.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spectrum Mngmt owns 43,223 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Matthew 25 Mngmt Corp holds 6.61% or 175,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 73,618 shares. Cape Ann Commercial Bank owns 11,393 shares. M Secs holds 58,883 shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

