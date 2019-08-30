Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $546,371 as Valuation Declined; As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Upped Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.85. About 1.31M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 181,467 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CymaBay +4.8% as Raymond James fades 45% sell-off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 238,884 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc invested in 3,507 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 0.13% or 42,687 shares. Howe Rusling Inc invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Highstreet Asset Management Inc owns 37,033 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Lynch And Assocs In, a Indiana-based fund reported 31,460 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 0.01% or 35,221 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 208,960 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 78,833 are held by Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division. 5,470 are held by Numerixs. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs holds 2,986 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 191,368 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Company has invested 1.5% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 338,528 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 141,271 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.