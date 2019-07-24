Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder National Asset Management Decreased Holding

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 1.09M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 15,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, down from 60,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $202.33. About 14.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – Flexential Announces Fastest, Lowest-Latency Direct Network Connection To Asia; 01/05/2018 – Match falls as Facebook gets into the dating pool; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook’s core app are getting new leaders as part of a massive executive reorg; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency; 26/03/2018 – Attorneys General ‘Profoundly Concerned’ Over Facebook User Data; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Data Breach for Five Hours; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Lc reported 3.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kistler has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winfield stated it has 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 2.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.16 million shares. 660 are owned by Td Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 16.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highlander Management Llc holds 0.31% or 3,025 shares. Insight 2811 Inc owns 2,489 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr invested in 1.26% or 22,950 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 5.00 million shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 289,837 shares. Monetary Management Group has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amp Cap Ltd holds 1.20 million shares. Park Avenue Lc invested in 14,910 shares. Stephens Ar holds 110,049 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 2,835 shares to 9,436 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $731.40 million for 21.56 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

