Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $546,371; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Declined, Holder Buckingham Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 55,828 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1038.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 40,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 3,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 225,995 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 12,858 shares to 32,595 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,321 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 889,510 shares. 22,422 were reported by Advisor Prtnrs Lc. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tekla Ltd Com reported 4.62% stake. Cap Glob Invsts accumulated 78.19M shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meritage Port Management holds 7,448 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Advsr Lc has 0.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 15,185 are owned by First Commercial Bank. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 120,941 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 66,152 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 59,489 shares. Product Prtnrs Lc accumulated 360,740 shares. 28,855 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc invested in 163,888 shares. Rockland Trust holds 5,578 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Everett Harris Co Ca has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.2% or 91,062 shares. 21,793 were reported by Bryn Mawr Company. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 27,672 shares. Community Fincl Services Gru Limited Co has invested 1.46% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cetera Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.55% or 267,506 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Ltd holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 7,300 shares. Bruce And holds 347,788 shares. North Star Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 241 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 929,214 shares.