Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Provise Management Group Trimmed Stake by $308,700; Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Position

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,797 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 33,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 740,695 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 59.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 30,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 50,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.21. About 622,954 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.58 million for 37.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.83 million shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $47.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 146,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,646 shares to 12,815 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 18,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

