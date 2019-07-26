Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Hamel Associates Has Lowered Stake; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Financial Architects Decreased Its Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 98.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 15,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32,000, down from 15,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $169.21. About 503,040 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.53M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy applauds Trump decision on uranium production – PRNewswire” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy to offer Bloom Energy distributed fuel cell technology to customers – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.37M for 21.44 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zimmer Prtn LP reported 289,255 shares. Maryland stated it has 0.86% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hightower Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 287,625 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tompkins holds 42,919 shares. Live Your Vision Lc has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 283 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 7,800 shares. American Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 16,666 shares. First Natl Tru Company owns 22,462 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares reported 153,083 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership stated it has 59,509 shares. 666 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Stephens Ar reported 0.3% stake. Utd Fire Group holds 2.21% or 66,056 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.79 million for 37.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Company News for Jul 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).