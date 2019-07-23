Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Creative Planning Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 10,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 204,701 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42 million, down from 215,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 1.96 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 530,872 shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 24,046 shares to 66,618 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 23,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,345 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQM Midstream: 10% Dividend Growth, An Opportunity That Does Not Surface Every Day – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability for EQM, RMP, and EQGP – Business Wire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holding Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Nwq Invest Mngmt Co Limited Com accumulated 4,925 shares. Apollo Management Lp reported 0.04% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 21,612 shares. 15,000 are owned by American Finance Grp Inc Inc. Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 137,717 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 924,602 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 19,823 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate accumulated 5 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Incorporated Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 63,492 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 3.95% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pnc Group Inc has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 844,207 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.32M for 21.82 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,097 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc. Guardian Capital Advsr Lp invested in 104,112 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Brinker Cap owns 40,453 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3.87 million shares. 17,633 were reported by Cleararc. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 79,339 shares. Eqis Cap invested in 0.05% or 7,022 shares. Cincinnati Ins invested in 523,600 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 365 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 16,130 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs holds 0.05% or 2,857 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 181,912 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Company accumulated 0.5% or 36,939 shares. Lynch And In holds 0.94% or 31,460 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 150,953 shares.