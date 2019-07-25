Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $6.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Arqule (ARQL) Stock Price Rose, Bvf Has Increased Position

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22 million, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 1.15 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 73,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,476 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, down from 206,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 2.05M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 21.36 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 518,663 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 92,700 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 1,761 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability reported 6,137 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Salem Capital Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,490 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 82,216 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 60,735 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Limited Liability Company holds 2,084 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 6,944 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Pacific Mngmt invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Of Virginia Va reported 11,201 shares. Vaughan Nelson Lp has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Uss Invest Mngmt Limited owns 0.42% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 416,920 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability has 8,221 shares. 72,014 are held by Patten And Patten Tn.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9,815 shares to 34,825 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 572,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.32M shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $83.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 348,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.80M shares, and cut its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

