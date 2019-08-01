Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Brinker Capital Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Argan (AGX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Decreased Its Position

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 4,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 40,453 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 45,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 2.69M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 124,052 shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,765 shares to 38,317 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Bancorporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,601 shares. Utd Fire Gru holds 2.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 66,056 shares. At Bank & Trust holds 3,720 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arkansas-based Horrell Cap has invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank owns 5,635 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated Incorporated has 13,354 shares. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,409 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 434,093 shares stake. Raymond James & holds 1.92M shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 8,584 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Inc holds 7,022 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.09% or 61,200 shares. City Holding Communication has 0.63% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Alphamark Advsrs Lc owns 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,358 shares. Aspen Inv reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.48 million for 22.12 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

