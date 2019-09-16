Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Stock Value Declined While Carroll Financial Associates Increased Position; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Holds Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 142,486 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57M, up from 138,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 1.09M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 59,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 55,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $134.82. About 825,758 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,667 shares to 42,392 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,120 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 4.81% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc holds 2.01% or 96,454 shares. 80,816 were accumulated by Osborne Capital Ltd. Harvest Capital stated it has 11,985 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 20,290 were reported by Hengehold Capital Mgmt Llc. Reliant Mgmt Ltd Llc has 30,508 shares. Jbf has invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 38,591 were reported by Ghp Investment Advisors. M&T Bank holds 0.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.38 million shares. Advisory Alpha invested in 0.08% or 1,916 shares. 29,339 are owned by Choate Invest Advsrs. Fire Gp Incorporated has invested 1.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amalgamated Bank has 0.58% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wheatland Advsrs accumulated 20,874 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Etf (FNDX) by 10,134 shares to 208,298 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap Etf (RSCO) by 668,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,640 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc Com (NYSE:GIL).